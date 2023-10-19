An 17-year-old Dutch boy is among the hostages currently held by Hamas, according to the Israeli embassy in the Netherlands on Thursday. Ofir Engel was taken hostage on October 7 at the Be'eri kibbutz, located just about 10 kilometers east of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas took Ofir and the father of his girlfriend, while Ofir's girlfriend and the rest of her family managed to escape and were brought to safety by the Israeli army hours later, the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI) said on Thursday in a press release.

"The Dutch government has been asked to do everything in its power to increase pressure on Hamas to immediately release this boy - and all other hostages," CIDI stated.

The Israeli embassy in the Netherlands is in contact with the family of the Dutch national. They have also called for the release of all hostages, including Engel, NOS reported.

Engel was visiting his girlfriend at the time, according to his aunt Yael Engel Lichi, who spoke with the Jewish Chronicle a week ago.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military force said on Thursday that 203 people are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip following the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7. Hamas said on Tuesday 250 people were held hostage in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization in the Gaza Strip recognized as a terrorist organization by the European Union.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the hostage situation but refused to comment on it due to its sensitive nature, according to NOS.

Earlier on Thursday, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he spoke with the Emir of Qatar about the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip. He notably thanked him for his efforts to ensure the release of the hostages.

Just spoke with His Highness Sheikh @TamimBinHamad Al Thani of Qatar. Of course we discussed the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip following the appalling attacks by Hamas, and the many civilian casualties. We agree on the importance of creating a safe corridor for aid… — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) October 19, 2023

On Wednesday, outgoing ministers Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs) and Kasja Ollongren (Defense) flew back to the Netherlands earlier than expected from their visit to South Africa due to the current situation in Israel and Gaza, de Telegraaf reported. They were accompanying King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima on a state visit.