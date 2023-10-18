A police boat crew searching a waterway in Amsterdam-Oost for signs of a missing man found a dead body in Veemkade at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday Police were searching the quay along the IJhaven for Sam van Grondelle, a 29-year-old Amsterdammer who disappeared early Sunday morning after a night out with friends in Amsterdam-Noord.

"We can confirm that a body was found in the water at the Veemkade," police told NL Times. "There was a search mission there the entire morning." The body had not been identified about 90 minutes after the discovery. The investigation into Van Grondelle's disappearance is ongoing, police said.

Van Grondelle spent Saturday night with friends at the Skatecafe nightclub in Amsterdam-Noord, and then returned back to the city center on a ferry. At around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, he left the ferry stop behind Amsterdam Central Station on his bicycle. From there, he planned to ride his bike to his home in Amsterdam-Oost near the Amstel Station area, but he never arrived.

Concerned friends started searching on Sunday along the route he may have taken, and they shared photos of the man and his bicycle on social media. Posters asking for help have also been put up all over Amsterdam-Oost.

His friends previously told NL Times that Van Grondelle did not have a wild night out on Saturday, and added it was highly unusual for him to cut off contact. Concern grew further when he did not show up for work Monday morning.

The Veemkade may be the last place Van Grondelle was seen, a police spokesperson told AT5. The police’s National Underwater Search Team combed the waterway with specialist equipment.

Van Grondelle is approximately 1.87 meters tall and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a beige body warmer. He was riding a dark green Gazelle bike with a red Abus chain lock. There was a sticker from the clothing brand and refugee foundation Klabu on the bike's rear fender.