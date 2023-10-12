A shooting on Etnastraat in Amsterdam Nieuw-West left two men critically injured overnight. The police are investigating.

Emergency services responded to Etnastraat after reports of shots fired at around 00:15 a.m. on Thursday. A police spokesperson told AT5 that they rushed two men to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

Op de #Etnastraat in #Amsterdam zijn twee personen gewond geraakt geraakt bij een #schietpartij. De #politie doet onderzoek naar het #schietincident. De straat bleven gedurende het incident volledig afgesloten. pic.twitter.com/A3fOmOdnuj — Kyrlian (@Kyrliandebot) October 12, 2023

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The police cordoned off Etnastraat at various points for investigation.

Investigators asked witnesses or anyone with relevant camera footage to come forward.