The police, Public Prosecution Service, Alkmaar municipality, and football club AZ Alkmaar expressed in a joint statement released on Friday strong disapproval of the behavior of Legia Warsaw's supporters and players on Thursday night. On the same day, the Polish club asserted that the aggression came from the police, and they criticized what they perceived as an anti-Polish attitude of Dutch authorities and media.

The Dutch police arrested two footballers from Legia Warsaw after the Conference League match against AZ in Alkmaar on Thursday evening. They were being held for assault. The Polish club confirmed this concerns Portuguese midfielder Josué Pesqueira and Serbian defender Radovan Pankov. Video footage shared online seems to show riot police officers clashing with Legia Warsaw representatives at their bus.

Before the match, it was also restless in the stadium. Supporters of Legia Warsaw stormed the entrance gate of the stadium. The riot police on site could not stop the Polish supporters. A riot police officer was left unconscious after the supporters cornered him.

The police, Public Prosecution Service, Alkmaar municipality, and AZ football club published a joint statement on Friday, explaining that they had coordinated with Warsaw police and Legia for how to deal with Legia supporters coming to Alkmaar. Although an arrangement was made for supporters to exchange a Polish voucher at the ADO Den Haag stadium, many did not adhere to this, and many supporters arrived at the Alkmaar stadium on their own.

The statement also criticized the level of violence from Legia Warsaw supporters before the game. “Supporters who use excessive and unacceptable violence against police and stewards are not welcome in our city. We are investigating with the parties involved whether and how we can ban visitors with such a risk profile from European competitions,” said Alkmaar Mayor Anja Schouten.

The statement also reported that two Legia Warsaw players injured AZ staff in the stadium's main building after the game. The Legia players' bus could not leave the parking lot because Legia supporters were leaving the stadium. "That's why the players were kept in the stadium, also for their own safety. A number of players and officials apparently disagreed with this decision and resorted to violence," the statement reads.

''The decision of the Public Prosecution Service to arrest the players was not taken lightly and was discussed in advance with the police. These are suspects of serious criminal offenses, which the Public Prosecution Service will carefully assess - as in every case,” said Chief Public Prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer.

“The Polish media paints the picture that players were victims of riot police actions, but this is by no means the case. It was the players who used violence,” the police, the Public Prosecution Service, the Alkmaar municipality and the football club AZ concluded in their joint statement.

On Friday, Legia Warsaw held a press conference to present their own story of the events. "The players didn't attack anyone. The aggression came from the Dutch side," stated the club president, Dariusz Mioduski. "I've witnessed many situations in my life, but I never expected a team to be attacked by security services and the police," he remarked.

A spokesperson for the club explained that after the match, the team tried to return to their bus quickly, however, security prevented them from accessing their bus and divided the team into two groups. Despite requests, they were not allowed to leave. “The physical integrity of our players, staff and management board members was violated. The violence escalated. We are unable to understand this,” he said.

The president of the club also commented on what he perceived as "an anti-Polish attitude" from Alkmaar authorities. "I arrived in Alkmaar in the afternoon. I kept hearing reports of the ongoing harassment of Poles. The mayor didn't want Poles in the city, and people were asked to leave restaurants. This situation is a complete scandal," he said.

The club president went on to criticize the reporting of events in the Dutch media. "The Dutch are aware that they have overreacted, which is why they now focus on our aggression. There was no attack. There might have been arguments and emotions, but that's all of it. I don't believe what the Dutch media reports," he declared. "We won't let this go. We will do everything to straighten everything out and change the narrative of the Dutch media."

The Polish club claimed on Friday that the two players were released from a detention facility.