Faoud L. is suspected of three counts of murder, arson, and illegal weapons possession, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) revealed after his arraignment on Wednesday. L. was arrested at Erasmus MC on Thursday after allegedly gunning down a lecturer there and a woman and child who lived on his street.

According to the authorities, L. gunned down his neighbors, 39-year-old Marlous and her 14-year-old daughter, Romy, at their home on Heiman Dullaertplein before going to Erasmus MC and killing lecturer and GP 43-year-old Jurgen Damen. He also allegedly set fires at his own home and at the education center of Erasmus MC. SWAT teams arrested the man at the university hospital.

Posts by L. on 4chan suggest that he killed the woman and child for reporting him for animal abuse. Other posts on the platform indicated that he was far-right leaning, with extremist views. Damen may have been targeted for his position on the university hospital’s examination board, which had informed L. that he had to undergo a psychological assessment before he could graduate as a doctor. That followed a letter from the OM, warning the university hospital about L.’s previous run-ins with the law, including a conviction for animal abuse.

The investigation is ongoing, and the exact charges against L. will be determined at a later date. “The suspect remains in restricted custody,” the OM said. “He is, therefore, only allowed to have contact with his lawyer.” The authorities can’t reveal any further details at this time, the OM said.