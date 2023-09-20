A 32-year-old man from Georgia was killed in a stabbing at a hotel in Utrecht on Tuesday evening. The police have identified the suspected perpetrator and issued an international arrest warrant against them, the police said on Wednesday.

The stabbing happened around 6:10 p.m. at the Moxy Utrecht hotel on the Helling. It is not clear whether the stabbing occurred inside the hotel or just outside it. First responders resuscitated the victim at the scene and then rushed him to a hospital in a critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"The police are now aware of the identity of the suspected suspect. He has now been spotted internationally,” police said in a statement.

On X, formerly Twitter, the police described the perpetrator as a man with tanned skin, black hair, and a short beard. He wore a black jacket or jersey with a white logo and black shoes with white soles. On Wednesday, the police published a photo of the suspect.

The police are investigating what happened and called on witnesses to come forward.