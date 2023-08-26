The Zandvoort circuit opened its gates at 8 a.m. for the second day of the Dutch Grand Prix. The coastal village expects 105,000 race fans on Saturday to watch the final part of free practice and qualifying. On Friday, organizers reported 95,000 visitors.

However, Extinction Rebellion activists announced that they will take action on Saturday as they do not want Formula 1 races in the dune area near Zandvoort. Conservationists have long called for an end to races at the track. They say they lead to too much nitrogen precipitation in the protected Kennemerland-Zuid dune area.

The activists will gather at the Haarlem train station at 11:00 a.m. and will leave for the racetrack on bicycles a short time later. A week ago, ten activists were arrested for blocking the entrance to the race track. David Moolenburgh, the mayor of Zandvoort, previously said that good arrangements had been made with the activists for the bicycle action.