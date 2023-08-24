The south and center of the Netherlands are in for thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for strong winds, hail, and downpours. The weekend will be cooler than the past few days, with maximums dropping to the low twenties. There is a solid chance of showers every day throughout next week.

The code yellow thunderstorm warning is in effect from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. It applies to Overijssel, Gelderland, Utrecht, Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg. “Chance of powerful thunderstorms with gusts of 60-70 km/h, hail, and a lot of rain in a short time,” the KNNI warned. In Limburg, gusts could reach 75 km/h. “Traffic and outside activities may be hindered.”

Thursday will be mostly cloudy but with room for sunshine. Maximums will range from 23 degrees Celsius on the coast to 28 degrees in the southeast.

Friday and the weekend will also see mostly clouds, with a bit of room for sunshine. Temperatures will drop slightly from 19 to 25 degrees on Friday to around 19 or 20 degrees on Sunday. That’s cooler than earlier this week but around normal temperatures for the time of year, the KNMI said.

The coming week will continue on the same trend, with clouds and showers occasionally giving way to sunshine and maximums around the long-term average. The KNMI doesn’t expect to issue any weather warnings in the coming week.