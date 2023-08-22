A Dutch airline passenger bit a Marechaussee officer in the leg during an arrest on an aircraft over the weekend. The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was accused of disobeying crew instructions and causing a disturbance during a flight from Bologna, Italy, to Eindhoven Airport on Sunday.

Officers boarded the plane when it landed to arrest the Noord-Brabant man, the Marechaussee said in a statement. “During the arrest, the suspect strongly resisted, in which he also bit the leg of a Marechaussee officer.”

The suspect remained in custody on Monday afternoon. He is formally suspected of resisting arrest, rebelling against authorities, and disobeying the flight crew.

The Marechaussee did not disclose if the officer was injured in the incident. The military branch is tasked with monitoring Dutch borders, providing passport checks, and securing the country’s airports.