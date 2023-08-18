Pride Groningen kicked off on Friday with a photo exhibition and a brunch party. The two-day event celebrates diversity, love, and the freedom to be who you are, the organizers said. “Everyone is welcome!”

In addition to various exhibitions and talks and the traditional Pride Walk starting and ending at the Onssenmarkt on Saturday, Pride Groningen also offers a drag show, a skating workshop, and the chance to get married in the Roze Kerk, among other things. There are also several nighttime events and parties.

“Pride Groningen believes that the freedom to be who you are and to love who you want gives Groningen color. ” The talks, forums, and exhibitions on the program “deal with various themes that play a role for the LGBTQIA+ community, but are also interesting for a broader target group,” the organizers said. “Diversity can be celebrated, and everyone is welcome.”