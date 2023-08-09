The Netherlands’ streak of dreary and cool weather is coming to an end. Wednesday morning’s fog will give way to sunshine, but the day will remain relatively cool. Thermometers will climb to summer values in the coming days, however, with increasing room for sunshine, according to Weeronline.

Wednesday started with thick fog in the center and south of the country. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for Flevoland, warning of visibility less than 200 meters. The fog should clear by mid-morning.

The first half of the afternoon will still be cloudy, but the sun will increasingly break through. No rain is expected, and maximums will range from 20 degrees in the north and on the coast to 22 degrees in Noord-Brabant, Limburg, and along the eastern border.

Thursday may also start foggy in some places, but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will climb to between 22 and 24 degrees. Zuid-Limburg may even hit the “summer day” mark of 25 degrees.

Friday will see summery temperatures in most places, with maximums climbing to 25 degrees in the northwest and on the coast and up to 28 degrees in Gelderland, Overijssel, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg. Some places in Limburg may even approach 30 degrees.

Friday will start sunny, but clouds will form during the course of the day. Saturday will again be a gray and wet day, with several showers and thunderstorms crossing the country from the southwest. Maximums will range between 21 and 26 degrees.

From Sunday, the Netherlands can expect “fine Dutch summer weather,” according to Weeronline. Maximums will range between 21 and 25, with a mix of clouds and sunny periods, and here and there, some showers.