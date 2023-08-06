Many people are dissatisfied with the customer service of Dutch companies and government institutions, the consumer program Kassa reported. BNNVARA's program surveyed more than 1,800 consumers in the spring. Three-quarters of respondents had bad experiences with customer service, such as long waiting times, phone numbers that are hard or impossible to find, and chatbots that don't understand questions, the TV program found out.

On average, survey participants give customer service a score of 5.1. In the survey, Kassa takes a close look at the service provided by energy providers, telecommunications providers, as well as health insurers. According to the consumer program, many questions are asked about these types of companies. About one in three customers of energy suppliers and telecommunications companies find the customer service offered inadequate.

Customers of health insurance companies were more likely to be satisfied, with only 17 percent of consumers finding the service unsatisfactory. The help departments of online stores and government organizations are also perceived more positively.

Kassa, which covers the results of the survey in Saturday's broadcast, has submitted the complaints to several frequently mentioned organizations. These indicate in a response that, for example, long waiting times are only temporary and that the telephone number is easy to find on the website.