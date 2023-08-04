Those hoping for sunny and hot summer weather in the Netherlands this weekend are out of luck. Lots of showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures well below average for the time of year. “Anything but nice summer weather,” Weeronline predicted. “All in all, a weekend where the outdoor activities can better be moved indoors.”

That is bad news for the Queer & Pride Amsterdam canal parade tomorrow. Attendees are advised to remember their raincoats or umbrellas and maybe a jacket.

Showers are expected across the country on Saturday afternoon and evening. “During a dry moment, we will hardly see the sun, which makes it feel unpleasant outside,” Weeronline said. Maximums will climb to around 18 or 19 degrees, with a moderate to fairly strong wind from the west.

Sunday is also set to be wet and gloomy, with a chance of thunderstorms and hail. “It is the middle of the summer, but the temperature expected on Sunday is more likely to be seen in an October,” Weeronline said. Maximums will climb to around 17 degrees in most places. “The wind will also be emphatically present on Sunday, and that certainly does not make it feel more pleasant.”

Typical maximum temperatures for early August are between 20 and 25 degrees.

Looking a bit further ahead, there is hope for lovers of sunshine and warmth. The first few days of next week will still be wet and cool, but the chances of rain decrease considerably from Wednesday. “The days will dry more often, and the sun will shine regularly.” Temperatures will also rise sharply, from around 18 degrees on Monday to maybe 25 degrees or more toward the weekend.