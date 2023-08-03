Beach tents are receiving fewer guests due to the many rain showers in recent weeks, entrepreneurs and industry associations told ANP. Day trippers choose to go elsewhere, and the beach catering industry misses out, especially in the seaside resorts in Noord- and Zuid-Holland, said Bas de Jong of the Strand Nederland trade association.

“We still have some time to catch up,” said the representatives of all pavilions in the Netherlands. In his own beach tent, De Jong noticed about 10 to 15 percent fewer people than last year. He tries to attract guests to his pavilion by making it clear that people can also eat there, among other things.

Beach Club Tien in Zandvoort also noticed that it was less busy due to the weather, but the company is still running well. Guests are still coming in for dinner. “We are not worried. With more sun, it will immediately get busier.” Weeronline expects warmer weather and less rain in the second half of the month.

The bad weather has “an adverse effect on the turnover” of catering establishments with a terrace,” the hospitality association KHN said. “Guests can sit outside less in bad weather, so a nice day logically ensures a positive turnover faster,” said a spokesperson. KHN does not keep figures on turnover in the hospitality industry.