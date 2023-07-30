A 75-year-old woman from Woudenberg was killed in a traffic accident in Barneveld on Saturday night, the police reported on Sunday. The woman was the driver of one of the two cars involved in the accident. The two occupants of the other car, a 36-year-old man of no fixed address and a 28-year-old man from Renswoude, were arrested.

The accident happened on the N802, the Scherpenzeelseweg, part of the thoroughfare between Barneveld and Woudenberg. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

On Saturday evening it was already known that the two suspects were probably under the influence of alcohol. They had fled the scene of the accident but could be arrested a short time later.

In another incident, a stabbing occurred at Witte de Withstraat in Rotterdam at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. A 29-year-old man from Rotterdam was injured in the incident, the police reported.

According to the police, two men got into an argument, during which one of them was stabbed with a knife. The suspect then ran away. The victim had to be taken to a hospital.

The police are investigating the incident and are asking witnesses to come forward.