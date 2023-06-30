A relatively dry Friday afternoon will usher in a somewhat soggy Friday night, with more rain expected on Saturday. The showers should break up in time for a more pleasant Sunday, with periods of sun and rain expected most of next week, said national meteorological institute KNMI. The weather should become warmer from next Friday.

The moderate Friday afternoon was expected to bring temperatures of between 21 degrees Celsius in the northwest to 24 degrees in the southeast. The wind was expected to progressively get stronger, especially along the coast and the IJsselmeer. The powerful winds out of the southwest will lead to rain beginning in the west overnight.

The heavy cloud cover and stronger winds should remain on Saturday morning, with more rain and drizzle likely a bit later. "The afternoon temperature will vary from 18 degrees Celsius ​​along the coast to 21 degrees Celsius locally in the south," the KNMI said. The rain should clear up up over the course of Saturday evening, but not entirely. The stronger winds could die down a bit, but will be marked by blustery moments.

A more pleasant Sunday is likely, the KNMI said. Temperatures should increase to a high of 22 degrees from a low point of 14 degrees. Though the day could be partly cloudy, there will be many periods of sun. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry, with just a 20 percent chance of precipitation, and a moderate wind out of the southwest.

However, the KNMI cautioned for a "gradually increasing chance of showers after the weekend." The weather will continue to be variable from Monday, with a chance of scattered showers on most days. The highest likelihood of rainfall on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The high temperatures should remain in the low twenties, with overnight temperatures in the low to mid teens. Overall, the weather conditions will be relatively mild with occasional rain.

Looking ahead from July 7, the KNMI predicted warmer temperatures that could become quite summery in nature. The second weekend of July should start off dry, but by Sunday, July 9, "there is a chance of showers every day," the KNMI said.

The high temperatures should be at or slightly higher than the long-term average. The historical average is a high of 22 degrees and a low of 14 degrees when considering conditions at five different weather stations across the country.