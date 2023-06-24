Greenpeace climate activists want to demonstrate at the steel company Tata Steel on Saturday, although the mayor of the municipality of Velsen, Frank Dales, declared a state of emergency the day before. Greenpeace did not want to say what exactly the demonstration will look like. According to the mayor, information from the police indicates that the activists want to enter the site. "This is life-threatening," Dales said. That's why an emergency decree is in effect, he said.

According to Greenpeace, the action will still take place. "As always, the demonstration will be peaceful and safe," a spokesperson of the climate action group explained. A day earlier, the organization had already set up an action camp near Tata Steel. Greenpeace and other action groups believe the "unsavory parts" of Tata Steel should be closed. As an example, they point to incidents of black smoke clouds releasing pollutants.

The climate action group claims that Tata Steel is one of the largest and dirtiest steel companies in Europe and poses a threat to the health of Dutch residents. With the action, Greenpeace wants to draw attention to the fact that 150,000 people "live directly under Tata Steel's toxic clouds," it says on its website. According to the organization, this has led to lung cancer being up to 50% more common in the area, and younger children being at higher risk of brain damage.

The emergency decree is in effect until Monday morning. This means that it is prohibited to bring ladders, boats, barrels, scissors, or tongs onto or near the Tata Steel site. This is because these things can be used to climb or cut through the fences. Open fires are also prohibited in the area. The police and special investigating officers (boas) may take action to enforce the emergency decree.

During the demonstration, a solidarity rally will be held on the beach. About 20 organizations have joined it. In addition, musicians will play pieces by Beethoven and Grieg, among others. For instance, cellist Pieter Wispelwey said he wants to join the demonstration to call on society to change more quickly to counter "sickening pollution and global warming." According to him, beautiful music can give a push in the right direction.

Tata Steel says it is pursuing the same goal as the action groups. The steel company also wants to reduce emissions and produce steel in an environmentally friendly way. "We won't stop until we reach our goals," CEO Hans van den Berg claimed. "We want to improve the living environment, with concrete measures and tangible results. This is not an empty slogan, because the residents, that's us too."