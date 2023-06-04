The website Pensioenvoldoen.nl is running at full speed. Today, the 50,000th claimant has joined the Pensioenvoldoen.nl foundation, which holds the state responsible for the non-indexation of pensions in the period 2008 to 2021.

The enthusiasm for this lawsuit against the state is so great that the website Pensioenvoldoen.nl was overloaded for a while last Friday after the program Vandaag Inside, in which board member Henk Krol drew attention to the lawsuit. In a short time, tens of thousands of people tried to log in and register. Since then, the number of participants has been steadily increasing, with several thousand new aggrieved parties registering on the website every hour.

Pensioen Voldoen argues that the Dutch state made an obvious mistake when it introduced the pension law in 2007. At the time, the government failed to properly incorporate the mandatory European Pension Directive (IORP I) into the then Pension Act. As a result, over 10 million Dutch citizens suffered significant indexation losses from 2008 to 2019. These amount to thousands of euros per person (a total of at least 137 billion euros), which are now being claimed. The error in the pension legislation was recently discovered after an in-depth investigation into the legislative history.