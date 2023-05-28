A 41-year-old man drowned in a lake near the Meuse River in Roermond on Saturday evening. The man drowned while trying to retrieve his cell phone that had fallen into the water. After the alerted firefighters pulled him out of the water, he was resuscitated, but to no avail, according to a fire department spokesman.

The man was on a boat with several others on the lake at a day beach near the hamlet of De Weerd in Roermond when the cell phone of one of those on board fell into the water. The man dove into the water to retrieve the cell phone but did not make it to the surface.

Shortly after, the alerted fire department came with boats and divers. After more than 15 minutes, the man was pulled out of the water, and resuscitation was started on a fire boat. Resuscitation was then continued ashore but the 41-year-old man died on the spot.

The spokesperson of the fire department spoke of a fatal accident on Saturday and said that "It is possible that the man got a cramp in the water".