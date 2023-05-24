A person got hurt in a shooting on Provenierssingel in Rotterdam on Tuesday night. The police arrested two suspects, including one on a train at the Abcoude train station.

The police reported the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. The victim was conscious and speaking to emergency workers when they were taken to a hospital for treatment. According to the police, an argument between multiple persons preceded the shooting.

Officers arrested one suspect in a tunnel near Blijdorp shortly after the shooting. About 1.5 hours later, the second suspect was arrested on a train at Abcoude station. The police seized a firearm from this suspect.

The police are investigating and called on witnesses to come forward.

Stabbing in The Hague

In a separate incident, a person got hurt in a stabbing in a home on Laan in The Hague. Emergency services took the victim to a hospital and arrested four suspects.