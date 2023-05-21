Image
Clouds above the Maas river in Maastricht, with the Wilhelminabrug bridge in the distance. May 10, 2021 - Credit: Makasanaphoto / DepositPhotos - License: DepositPhotos
Sunday, 21 May 2023 - 09:38
Thunderstorm warning issued for north & southeast of the Netherlands tonight
Heavy thunderstorms will occur in the north and southeast of the country on Sunday night. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for Noord-Brabant and Limburg from Sunday 6:00 p.m. For Gelderland, Overijssel, Drenthe, Friesland, and Groningen, the warning applies from 8:00 p.m.
During thunderstorms, there is a risk of hail, wind gusts, and heavy rainfall in a short period, potentially leading to local flooding, according to the weather institute. The weather could disrupt traffic and outdoor activities.
The code yellow warning applies to Noord-Brabant and Limburg until midnight on Sunday. In Overijssel, Gelderland, Drenthe, Friesland, and Groningen, the warning is in effect until 7:00 a.m. on Monday.
Reporting by ANP