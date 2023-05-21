Heavy thunderstorms will occur in the north and southeast of the country on Sunday night. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for Noord-Brabant and Limburg from Sunday 6:00 p.m. For Gelderland, Overijssel, Drenthe, Friesland, and Groningen, the warning applies from 8:00 p.m.

During thunderstorms, there is a risk of hail, wind gusts, and heavy rainfall in a short period, potentially leading to local flooding, according to the weather institute. The weather could disrupt traffic and outdoor activities.

The code yellow warning applies to Noord-Brabant and Limburg until midnight on Sunday. In Overijssel, Gelderland, Drenthe, Friesland, and Groningen, the warning is in effect until 7:00 a.m. on Monday.