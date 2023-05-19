A Dutchman got seriously hurt in Belgium this week when a boules ball exploded in his face. He put the balls in a campfire to see what would happen, victim John de Jong told RTL Nieuws. What happened was that one of them exploded. “I heard a bang and a beep in my ears. I saw nothing more and heard nothing more.”

The incident happened in a vacation house in Ardennen this past weekend, where John was staying with his friends.

“Five years ago, I came up with the idea of putting a boules ball on the barbecue to see what would happen,” John told RTL, providing video of him putting several balls into the coals and using the hairdryer to make them hotter.

One of the balls exploded right in his face. Luckily for John, the two large ball pieces hit the other balls instead of going straight for him. So he only got the shrapnel in the face instead of a large piece of glowing hot metal.

“I had burn marks all over my face and about 30 splinters in my eye,” John told the broadcaster. “Yes, of course, it wasn’t very smart. That experiment was actually a complete failure.”

If there’s any moisture in the ball, heat will create steam and build up enormous pressure inside it. When the pressure becomes too great, the ball explodes.

This was not the first time an overheated boules ball “exploded like a grenade” and caused casualties, the police of Stravelot-Malmedy said. The police again urged people to keep the game away from the fire.