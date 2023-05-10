Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper are disappointed that they did not make it to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. The two are very “bummed,” but nevertheless go home with their heads held high, they told the Dutch media after the first semi-final.

“We came for the whole adventure, for the whole story, and it’s just an awful shame that it ends tonight,” said Cooper. The singer is “super grateful” that he and Nicolai could adventure together. “We can go home with our heads held high. It is what it is. I’m going to be disappointed for a while, but that’s part of it. I’m proud of what we’ve done.”

Cooper believes that he and Nicolai were unlucky with the draw and the fact that jury votes didn’t count this year. “What was it? I think we just had a very difficult semi-final. It was just a very strong pot,” he said.

“And we only had televoting for the first time this year. It was not our fault. We gave it our all,” Nicolai added.

Like Cooper, Nicolai is proud of their joint achievement. She grew and learned a lot during the Eurovision adventure. “I suddenly went from being on stage 20 times to standing in front of so many people. I just did that without panic or anything. I’m really so proud of that.”

Cooper doesn’t think a lack of experience is what cost them their place in the final. “No, I don’t feel that,” he said. “There was so much talent in this semi-final, and unfortunately, we were not among them. That’s a shame, but that’s it.”

Nicolai: “I still feel like a winner for myself. We have been able to overcome so many beautiful things in ourselves by just taking this on and really daring to do it. It is quite something, such a Eurovision Song contest.”

Now that the Eurovision adventure has ended, the future is open to the artists. They don’t know yet whether they’ll sing together again. “Who knows,” said Nicolai. She will take a bit of rest first. “I think I’ll take off until Sunday, and from then on, all sessions are planned in the studio again, and I”m just going to continue that.” Cooper also doesn’t have concrete plans yet.

Duncan Lurcence is “so proud” of Nicolai and Cooper. “You fought,” the duo’s accompanist wrote on Instagram. “You gave it your everything and were completely yourself on the biggest stage in the world. Nobody can take that away from you.”