Six people were injured after a large brawl near Maastricht on Saturday night. In the nature reserve around the former ENCI site at Lage kanaaldijk in Maastricht, a stabbing occurred between a group of about 20 to 25 people. Among the six people injured, two of them have been seriously injured and were taken to a hospital, police reported. They were able to leave the hospital on Sunday.

Around 6:55 p.m., the mass brawl was reported to the police. However, the altercation ended in a stabbing in which six people were injured. After the incident, a trauma helicopter was called and the police as well as Marechaussee came to the scene with more than ten patrol cars.

Three people were arrested. They are suspected of public violence and attempted manslaughter and have since been interrogated. The investigation is still ongoing.