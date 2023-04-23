Feyenoord has gotten a step closer to their 16th league title in the Eredivisie by winning their tenth match in a row on Sunday against FC Utrecht. The Rotterdammers, managed by Arne Slot, can win the title next weekend if they beat Excelsior and PSV drop points.

Feyenoord went deep on Thursday against AS Roma. Slot’s side lost 4-1 in extra time against the Italians. They were given a chance to avenge this three days later against Utrecht, who held Feyenoord to a 1-1 draw in de Galgenwaard earlier in the season.

Slot started with Lutsharel Geertruida at centre back to replace Gernot Trauner, who was ill. Marcus Pedersen played right back, and Marcos Lopez played left back for the suspended Quilindschy Hartman. Igor Paixao started up front next to Santiago Gimenez and Oussama Idrissi.

The home side pressed instantly from the kick-off, but the first chance was for the visitors. Othmane Boussaid saw his shot go past Justin Bijlow’s goal. Szymanski did score after 15 minutes. Mats Wieffer let a cross from the right-hand side from Pedersen run, and the pole hit it home.

Feyenoord controlled the match, and Utrecht was hardly dangerous. Gimenez got chances for the second goal, but goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas got in the way. The Utrecht keeper also saved a shot from captain Orkun Kokcü but was powerless with the headed rebound from Gimenez: 2-0. The Mexican scored for the sixth match in a row; former captain Dirk Kuijt was the last Feyenoord player to do this in 2004.

Slot swapped Alireza Jahanbaksch for Paixao and Javairo Dilrosun for Idrissi. Danilo had already started the second half for Szymanski. Jahanbaksch got his goal with a well-placed finish from outside the area, and Bas Dost got a goal for Utrecht. The Legion of Rotterdam did not mind, as they were already singing about the upcoming championship.