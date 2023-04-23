Climate activists from Milieudefensie, Extinction Rebellion, and Fossilvrij NL will protest outside ING's headquarters in Amsterdam on Sunday, ahead of the bank's shareholder meeting a day later, where protests are also planned. The activists are demanding, among other things, that ING stops investing in fossil fuels and "finance the climate crisis."

🦁 📣 Het is tijd! Morgen staan we samen met @FossielvrijNL & @NLRebellion op voor klimaatrechtvaardigheid bij het kantoor van ING, op 5 minuten van Station BijlmerArena.

Ga mee & spreek je uit 👉 https://t.co/fDl34CpLH7#TemDeLeeuw #DeLaatsteAanmoediging #INGfossielvrij pic.twitter.com/qAPTlMXiAG — Milieudefensie (@milieudefensie) April 22, 2023

The protest outside ING's Amsterdam-Zuidoost office will include musical performances, booths, speakers and workshops. Hundreds of participants are expected to attend the event, titled "Tame the Lion." The action is supported by several organizations, including Oxfam Novib and Greenpeace. The protest will begin at 2 p.m.

"Of all Dutch financial institutions, ING is by far the largest fossil fuel financier. In doing so, ING is exacerbating the climate crisis. While the bank makes big profits, it is the people in the global south who see their habitats destroyed. And there are even deaths, as in the floods in Pakistan," said Winnie Oussoren, chair of Milieudefensie Jong and spokesperson for the joint action.

The organizations argue that ING funded fossil fuel companies with $5.2 billion last year. "The damage caused by ING with its greenhouse gasses obviously does not stop at national borders and can therefore be described as transnational in two respects. Both in terms of human rights and the CO2 they emit," Oussoren stated.

ING's shareholder meeting on Monday was moved to the Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ because of the arrival of the climate activists. As a result, a larger venue is needed. Environmental activists who own ING shares have said they will ask questions about climate policy.

Furthermore, climate activist group Extinction Rebellion emphasized that it would continue with its disruptive actions at the bank “Until ING takes its responsibility and stops financing and providing services to the fossil fuel industry. 'Do Your Thing' is ING's slogan. But making a profit without obligation at the expense of the planet is no longer possible in this day and age. We've waited too long. 'Do Better, Now' is our call,” it was stated in the press release of Extinction Rebellion.

ING said it is committed to “the most ambitious Paris goal of limiting global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees, and to "balancing" energy strategy between the need to meet this climate target, the need for energy to remain affordable, and the need to ensure security of supply”.

However, according to the bank, "a transition period is needed to move vigorously but gradually from today's fossil fuel-based economy to a more sustainable, renewable energy-based society. We appreciate that climate activists are keeping us on our toes, and we are happy to engage in a dialogue on the practical implementation of scientific climate scenarios," ING said.