Heavy thunderstorms will occur throughout the Netherlands on Friday evening. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country. More rain is expected for the weekend, but also periods of sunshine.

According to the KNMI, the thunderstorms will include strong winds with gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour. Large amounts of rain could fall in a short period. And there’s a slight chance of hail.

The code yellow takes effect at 6:00 p.m. in Gelderland, Overijssel, Drenthe, Groningen, Friesland, Noord-Holland, Flevoland, and the Waddenzee area. Zeeland, Limburg, and Noord-Brabant follow at 7:00 p.m., and the other provinces at 9:00 p.m. The storms should be over by midnight.

The weather may hinder outside activities, the KNMI warned. Secure loose furniture outside and bring in the bins. Avoid open areas and open water; if you are caught in a thunderstorm, don’t shelter under trees, don’t use an umbrella, and avoid high points.

Friday will see sunshine in the north and south, and cloud cover and light rain everywhere else. Maximums will climb to 19 degrees in the northeast, 16 degrees in the south, and around 13 degrees in the wet and gloomy Noord-Holland and Flevoland.

Saturday and Sunday will be rainy but with a solid chance of sunshine. Maximums will range between 13 and 17 on Saturday and between 13 and 15 on Sunday. Next week will also be a mix of rain and sun, but noticeably colder, with maximums between 9 and 12 degrees until Wednesday.