People in the Netherlands over the holiday weekend should expect mostly dry weather with occasional sunshine, said the national meteorological office, KNMI. After a somewhat chilly week, the temperature on Sunday and Monday can even climb as high as 17 degrees Celsius.

Heavy cloud cover will remain on Friday afternoon with some rain in the northeast of the country. Late afternoon temperatures should climb to about 10 degrees in the west and south to 12 degrees in the northern provinces, before falling back down to 7 degrees overnight.

There will likely be fog in different areas on Saturday morning, with a chance of a code yellow weather warning for low visibility. Clouds should fill the morning sky, but the sun should break through in the central and northwestern regions. By midday, the sun will mostly be out in the southwest, where a maximum temperature of 15 degrees will be felt. In the northern coastal area, the high temperature will be a below-average 9 degrees, but elsewhere it will range from about 11 degrees in Noord-Holland, 12 degrees in Gelderland, and 13 degrees everywhere else.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and dry on Easter Sunday, when temperatures will climb from 7 degrees in the early morning hours, ranging to 14-16 degrees later in the afternoon. There will be very little wind, making it a nice day for egg hunts, visits to nature areas, and a drink on a terrace or balcony. “At the beginning of next week, the chance of rain or a shower will increase,” the KNMI said.

Indeed even with the temperatures remaining at a pleasant 15-17 degrees on Monday, the chance of precipitation will rise to about 80 percent.

Still, there is a better chance of the sun peaking through the clouds most days next week, though the maximum temperature could dip back down towards 11 degrees by Thursday. Wednesday also is likely to be particularly rainy, the KNMI said.

The weather will likely be less volatile the week after, “with only occasional showers, and temperatures around normal.” The long-term average high temperature is 12.5 degrees for the first ten days of April, 13.5 degrees through April 20, and 15.9 degrees from April 21-30.