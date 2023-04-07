An elderly woman was struck by a stray bullet during an apparent shootout while walking in Rotterdam's Charlois neighborhood on Friday. Four people were apprehended, police said, and authorities were searching for more people who may have been involved.

Bij een schietpartij op het Robbenoordplein in Rotterdam is een oudere vrouw gewond geraakt. De vrouw is vermoedelijk een onschuldig slachtoffer. Twee ambulances en de traumahelikopter werden gealarmeerd. Op straat is een plaats delict gemaakt. https://t.co/DrJFhMdaOV pic.twitter.com/XwV8FqD5oj — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) April 7, 2023

The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. when the woman was walking along Robbenoordplein. The likely innocent victim suffered injuries to her leg. "Fortunately, the victim's injuries seem to be minor, but this could have turned out very differently," police said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed the arrest of four suspects near the scene of the shooting. "We are still looking for two other suspects," a spokesperson told Rijnmond. No information was released about how many shooters were involved, or the motive behind the firefight. "We assume that the lady has nothing to do with it and is an innocent victim."

An area resident who witnessed the shooting spoke to the broadcaster about the suspects. "They looked very young. That scares me."

Shortly after the shooting, records show emergency dispatchers sent police, paramedics and a trauma team by helicopter to the scene. A police helicopter was also seen hovering over the area. Police were still searching part of the Charlois neighborhood later in the afternoon looking for the suspects. One person was taken from a house on Wolphaertsbocht.

Oudere vrouw gewond geraakt bij schietincident aan Robbenoordplein bij Wolphaertsbocht - https://t.co/muooRBD0jJ pic.twitter.com/0qUz4FRG6t — Havenloods (@Havenloods) April 7, 2023

Authorities asked that anyone with still images or video from the scene, including dashcam footage and smart doorbell images, to contact them immediately. Anyone with information was asked to come forward.