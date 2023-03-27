A 31-year-old man from Rotterdam was shot dead in an apartment in the city on Sunday evening. Two other men got hurt. The police arrested them. The shooter is still at large, the police said in a statement.

The police responded to a report of shots fired in an apartment on Gijsingstraat just after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. First responders found a critically injured man and tried to resuscitate him. It was to no avail. He died at the scene.

Paramedics took a second victim, a 27-year-old man from Rotterdam, to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. A third man, a 27-year-old man from Vlaardingen, later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The police arrested both of them and are investigating how they were involved in the shooting.

“It is unclear what preceded the shooting and where the shooter or shooters fled to,” the police said. Investigators asked anyone with information or relevant surveillance camera footage to come forward.