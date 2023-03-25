Several hundred climate activists from Extinction Rebellion entered the grounds of Eindhoven Airport on Saturday, where planes take off and land.

The activists cut a hole in a fence and climbed through it. The climate activist group was stopped by the Marechaussee and the police, reported an ANP reporter on the spot. The group was instructed by the XR organization to sit down and settle in.

On Twitter, the climate activist group wrote that they are taking action at the Eindhoven Airport because “Just like Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport causes air pollution, noise nuisance and damage to health. Here too, the nature permit is not in order.”

Op 25 maart voeren we actie bij Eindhoven Airport! Net als Schiphol veroorzaakt Eindhoven Airport luchtvervuiling, geluidsoverlast en gezondheidsschade. Ook hier is de natuurvergunning niet op orde. Meedoen? Ga in de Telegram-groep: https://t.co/be8SpOiyIh pic.twitter.com/DoINtfk2hj — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) February 15, 2023

In response to the announced demonstration by Extinction Rebellion (XR), Eindhoven Airport director Roel Hellemons said that the airport is doing as much as possible to quickly become more sustainable.

"Eindhoven Airport shares the view of Extinction Rebellion that aviation, just like other sectors, must (quickly) become more sustainable. We also feel the urgency," said the director in a statement on the website. That is why, according to Hellemons, the airport is not aiming for more growth, but is focusing on making existing air traffic more sustainable.

According to the director, the airport also encourages airlines to renew their fleet. "From 1 April, airlines will pay a more favorable rate if they use the latest cleaner and quieter aircraft at Eindhoven Airport," explained Hellemons.