According to Extinction Rebellion (XR), more than 3,000 people blocked the A12 motorway at the beginning of the afternoon on Saturday. About 1500 people protest in the vicinity of the highway. This is twice as many demonstrators as at previous demonstrations, according to the action group. Police tried to stop them and warned that action will be taken. From different directions, several thousand activists entered the Utrechtsebaan and sat down at the entrance of the tunnel trench.

The black cloths on the fences surrounding the tunnel trench between the Ministry of Economy and Climate and the Tweede Kamer were cut loose.

On Twitter, police wrote that “At this point we are requisitioning the activists blocking the Utrechtsebaan A12 to leave. A claim is not an obligation-free request. Anyone who does not comply with the demand commits a criminal offense and is arrested.”





Op dit moment vorderen wij de actievoerders die de #Utrechtsebaan #A12 blokkeren om weg te gaan. Een vordering is geen vrijblijvend verzoek. Wie niet aan de vordering voldoet, pleegt een strafbaar feit en wordt aangehouden. #11maart — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) March 11, 2023

The road is closed both inbound and outbound, police reported. The mayor gave permission to use the water cannon shortly after noon.