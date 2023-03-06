Three people were hurt on Monday afternoon after a car crashed through a storefront in Zeist. Two of the victims were hospitalized, but authorities did not reveal the extent of the injuries. Those who were hurt were inside the store, and the driver was uninjured, the city said in a statement.

One of the victims was pinned between the car and a wall, according to newswire ANP.

"About 4 p.m., a car reversed into a shop on the 1e Hogeweg in Zeist," police confirmed. Photos from the scene obtained by a local newspaper showed emergency services workers at a retail outlet from Dutch travel organization ANWB, which the city confirmed as the site of the accident. "There is significant property damage. The street is currently closed off," police said.

Just after the crash was reported, dispatchers sent police, firefighters, and paramedics to the scene. A trauma team traveling by helicopter landed at about 4:25 p.m. near the location, a shopping street in the center of the Utrecht city.

An hour later, police said they were still investigating what had happened. "Due to the police investigation, the 1e Hogeweg will be closed for the next few hours," the city said just after 5:30 p.m. The incident happened on a busy one-way road, across the street from a loading dock and an entrance to a parking garage.

The city of Zeist also said support services were available for anyone who witnessed the accident. The support was being provided by Slachtofferhulp.