The calendar might be saying spring, but winter is not quite over yet. The Netherlands will be back to minimums dropping below freezing from Sunday. And meteorological institute KNMI expects below-average temperatures until at least mid-march.

Saturday will see some clouds and the occasional shower turn into sunshine by the afternoon. The northerly wind will blow moderately inland and strongly along the coast and the IJsselmeer. Maximums will climb to around 7 degrees Celsius.

From Sunday and for most of next week, minimum temperatures will drop to around -3 overnight. The days will be partly cloudy but with lots of room for sunshine. Maximums will climb to about 5 or 6 degrees.

The first full week of March will be quite cold “with a 60-70% chance of maximum temperatures below the long-term average.” Overnight temperatures may still drop below freezing, and there is more chance of rain.