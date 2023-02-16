Problems on the tracks between Rotterdam and The Hague mean that much fewer trains are running between the two cities on Thursday. ProRail discovered a crack in a switch near Schiedam overnight, the rail manager said on Twitter. The problems will last the rest of the day, NS said.

Earlier in the day, ProRail said that train traffic between Rotterdam and The Hague would halt completely so it could repair the crack. But the company could not get enough personnel together to deal with the repairs quickly, a spokesperson said to NU.nl.

As a result, ProRail will likely only replace the broken switch after the evening rush hour. Until then, only about a third of the usual trains can run between Den Haag HS and Rotterdam Central Station.

Travelers on that route should use buses and metros where possible and take delays into account when traveling by train. Travelers between The Hague Central Station and Leiden Central Station can also expect delays and cancellations.