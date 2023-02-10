Icy roads and fog are causing dangerous driving conditions throughout the Netherlands on Friday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued code yellow warnings for most of the country.

Zuid-Holland, Utrecht, Gelderland, and Overijssel are covered by warnings for both icy roads and fog. Drenthe, Groningen, Friesland, Flevoland, and Noord-Holland only have icy road warnings. And Zeeland and Noord-Brabant only have fog warnings. Only Limburg and the Wadden Islands don’t have any weather warnings applying to them.

The iciness on the roads should melt away, and the fog should dissipate by around 10:00 a.m., the KNMI expects. Viaducts and bridges may be particularly slippery, the meteorological institute warned. Drive slowly and maintain a safe following distance. Turn on your lights if you’re driving in foggy areas.

The Rijkswaterstaat and ANWB both also warned road users to drive carefully in the weather conditions. However, neither reported any major traffic problems by 7:24 a.m. The ANWB only registered four traffic jams covering 15 kilometers of Dutch roads. And the Rijkswaterstaat only had the weather warning up.

This afternoon will see sunny periods and maximums climbing to around 8 degrees, according to KNMI. The southwesterly wind will be moderate and strong along the coast. The weekend will be cloudy but dry. Maximums will climb to around 10 degrees.