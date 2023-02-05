Trade union FNV warned that a "strike storm" is imminent. Scattered across the country, garbage collectors, landscapers and store employees of the Bijenkorf will stop working next week. In addition, there is also a major strike in regional transport.



"We have never started a year with so many strikes and actions," said FNV vice president Zakaria Boufangacha. Actions are scheduled to take place in more than 100 locations next week. "This says something about the desperation and determination of our members. Unfortunately, the response from employers has not been very convincing.” He said recent high inflation makes hefty wage increases urgently necessary.



Regional bus drivers will be on strike for five days starting Monday. Train drivers and conductors on regional trains operated by companies such as Arriva and Keolis are also on strike. As a result, the strikes could affect regional bus and rail services throughout the country.



Furthermore, waste collection services in Geldermalsen, Tiel and Culemborg will also temporarily stop work. On Tuesday, the FNV has also planned an action by Uber drivers, who will drive in procession to the Amsterdam office of the company behind the well-known cab app.

Later in the week, employees of social work companies will have their turn, the union announced. They will take action in Arnhem. In addition, no garbage will be picked up in Drechtsteden and Emmen on Thursday due to the strike by municipal workers, the FNV said.

After this week, more actions are planned. For instance, the union has planned another major nationwide strike of garbage men and women and other municipal workers for February 15.

Boufangacha also turned his attention to politics. He again called for an increase in the minimum wage to 14 euros an hour. "Their demands for higher wages ring hollow when they themselves don't provide enough resources in semi-public sectors like hospitals and regional transportation."