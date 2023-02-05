The police arrested a minor on Saturday evening in Wateringen who is suspected of threatening a school in Rijswijk, a spokesperson confirmed after reporting from news site Regio15.

Around 8 p.m., teachers, parents and students at a school in Rijswijk received a shocking email in which the boy announced that he would go on a rampage shooting on Monday, February 6.

"On Monday, February 6, you will all be shot and burned, and after that I will take my own life, " the mail said. Furthermore, it was written in the mail that the boy was under great pressure and was being bullied. In addition, the email included photos of three boxes (9mm) firearms, Regio15 reported.

After receiving the frightening email, the police was immediately notified by the school. Students and parents were also alerted to the incident, wrote the news site.

The police took the report very seriously and arrived at the suspect's home in large numbers with negotiators and other numerous police officers using a "protective shield" procedure and arrested him there.

However, it is still unknown whether the suspect was actually in possession of firearms. Furthermore, the police could not say anything about the identity of the suspect on Sunday morning.