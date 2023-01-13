People in the Netherlands can again expect strong gusts of wind this weekend, said the Dutch meteorological institute, KNMI. On top of that, icy conditions are likely towards the middle of the week with the possibility of snow, sleet, slush and hail as subzero temperatures are ushered during the overnight hours.

Those in the northwest of the country had to contend with a Code Yellow warning for winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour on Friday. There remained a good chance of powerful winds continuing again on Saturday, which were expected to get even stronger as the day continues.

There is a high chance of a Code Yellow weather warning “for heavy gusts of wind in the northern coastal area” on Sunday, the KNMI said. The day will generally be very windy with a few showers. While Saturday will have a high temperature of around 11 degrees Celsius, that will cool off a few degrees both Sunday and Monday, when the thermometer should reach a peak of 6 degrees.

The mercury will fall further late on Monday, with the temperature on Tuesday falling between the freezing point and -3 degrees. Those cold nighttime temperatures will remain for several days in a row. That will combine with a decrease in windspeed, but with more showers from time to time.

Along with that is a chance of snow, both dry and wet, as well as hail, the KNMI said. There is again a high chance of Code Yellow weather warnings from Tuesday, but this time for slippery conditions on the roadways. The chance of precipitation should fall a bit by Thursday. Daytime temperatures from Tuesday to Thursday will range from 2 degrees to 6 degrees.

Following that, there is a 50-50 chance that the weather could become milder or colder, the KNMI said. “The chance of mainly dry weather conditions is about 70 percent,” from January 20-27, the meteorological office stated.

The long-term average for the end of January in the Netherlands is a high of 5 degrees, and a low around the freezing point.