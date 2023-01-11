The new far-right Israeli government should not jeopardize the two-state solution where a Palestinian state coexists peacefully with Israel, said Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The Dutch leader emphasized his stance on Wednesday during a telephone conversation with the new Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Just congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel on his new government taking office. We discussed our renewed cooperation, and I underlined the Netherlands’ continuing support for a two-state solution, and its opposition to any steps that put this in jeopardy,” Rutte wrote on social media.

The new coalition is under scrutiny from international groups. The government is propped up in part by the Religious Zionism Party (RZ), which is fiercely opposed to a Palestinian state and wants to annex more occupied land through illegal settlements.

The radical politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, now the security minister, was the subject of international criticism when he visited the grounds of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem shortly after taking office. Only Muslims are allowed to pray on the site, but Ben-Gvir wants to change that.

UN chief Antonio Guterres called on the parties not to escalate the matter. The government in Berlin called the visit a “provocation.” Ben-Gvir’s move sparked strong protests from the Palestinians. Neighboring Jordan also reacted furiously.

The Netherlands has maintained good relations with both Israel and the Palestinians for years. The Dutch government supports the two-state solution, but peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians have been at a standstill for many years.