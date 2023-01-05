The number of people absent from work in SMEs rose sharply in 2022. According to numbers from insurance company Interpolis, there was a 39 percent increase compared to 2022. According to Interpolis, this was because of corona, the flu, and the worker shortage, leading to more work pressure for other colleagues.

Interpolis has said it is worrying that the number of people absent for a long time rose in 2022 compared to 2021 and the years before the coronavirus pandemic. The insurer says that the staff shortage is the main reason for that. Interpolis says that a quarter of SME owners are worried about the health of their staff.

“We continue to see the worries from SME owners about having and keeping enough staff through the year. “When an organization struggles with not enough personnel, it creates added work pressure for its current employees,” said Rene Voets, director of companies for Interpolis. Eventually, the increased pressure becomes too great, and employees either quit or go on leave, “which then increases the workload even more for other employees.”

Interpolis expects the high work pressure to remain an important topic this year. The insurance company advises entrepreneurs to speak about this with staff. “Only this way can you keep a grip on it with employees, and you can see how you could divide the work pressure in a timely fashion to stop lengthy absences.”