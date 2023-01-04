The strong sustained winds and power gusts triggered a Code Yellow Weather Warning for several parts of the Netherlands on Wednesday morning. The warning was issued by the Dutch meteorological institute, KNMI, for Noord-Holland and Friesland, as well as the Wadden Islands and the area around the IJsselmeer.

“Strong gusts of wind up to approximately 80 km/h are possible in the northwest of the country,” the KNMI wrote. The wind out of the southwest can affect traffic as well as outdoor activities. “The heavy wind gusts can last until the end of the morning.”

The sustained wind speed can range from from 50 to 62 km/h in Noord-Holland, and about 40 to 50 km/h in Zuid-Holland, Zeeland and Friesland. The wind is expected to be even stronger at the coast, at sea, and along the IJsselmeer shore. Inland, sustained wind should hold below 40 km/h.

The wind will remain strong in the afternoon but will start to die down, remaining a bit calmer at least on Thursday. It could pick back up on Friday and Sunday, especially in the northwest, the KNMI said. There is a very high chance of rain each of the next six days.

The high temperature was predicted to be about 12 degrees for the rest of the work week, and a little cooler over the weekend, with lows ranging from 6-8 degrees. After the weekend, lower maximum temperatures are expected, but it will still be above average.