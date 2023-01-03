A 14-year-old boy was likely shot while he was setting off fireworks in Lelystad last week. He suffered minor physical injuries, police said on Monday. No arrests were made in the days following the incident.

It happened on Friday in the Wold neighborhood of the Fleveoland city. At about 10 p.m., the boy was setting off fireworks in a local schoolyard.

"Suddenly, the 14-year-old boy felt a painful sensation at his stomach," police said. The pain was abnormal, so he went back to his home. When he got there, he told his parents about the pain.

The parents looked him over, and figured out he may have been the victim of a gunshot. Residue or debris from the projectile was still on his shirt, police said.

"The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention. He was quite shocked," police stated.

No arrests were made, and police carried out a forensic investigation near the Horizon aan de Wold school where the victim was wounded. Police asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them.