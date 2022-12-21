Now missing for over five full days, the family of Nadia Weertman are unsure where to turn. The 28-year-old disappeared from Heerlen, Limburg on Friday, but police do not yet have a reason to suspect a crime.

“We are holding out hope. There is no news yet,” said her sister, Medea Weertman, in an interview with AD.

Another relative added, “We don’t understand it. We are very worried, and we do not know anything.”

In their official missing person bulletin, police noted that the woman may be traveling on foot. Authorities do not currently believe she was kidnapped, or that someone has harmed her. Thus far, police believe the involvement of a crime is the “least likely scenario,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

“For that reason, we cannot scale up in a large and targeted way. All we can do now is view camera images, and speak with witnesses.”

Authorities are trying to build up a timeline, and have not excluded the possibility of a fatal accident linked to the recent cold weather. “There are still a few gaps in that timeline that we are trying to fill in with tips,” police said. “At the moment, due to the high level of media attention, we are receiving so many tips that we cannot process them all. We are working on it with all our might.”

A detective is working on the case, and is coordinating with Weertman’s family, police told Telegraaf. “We are also very concerned. But if there is no indication of a crime, we cannot immediately say what we are going to do. We will determine any next steps during the day,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone around the Jonkerstraat on Friday evening was asked to look at any camera footage they have in their possession to see if Nadia appears in the video. She was described as 1.65 meters in height, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long, green, quilted parka coat with a hood over a skirt or a dress.

She likely had gold-colored earrings at the time. She was carrying a black bag with her that likely contains her identification documents. She also may have hitchhiked to travel beyond the south Limburg town, and possibly into Belgium.