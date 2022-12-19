Electronics and technology company Samsung is appealing a fine of the authority of consumers and market (ACM), the regulator has announced. The South-Korean company was given a 40 million euro fine last year for influencing the prices that shops were charging for Samsung televisions, which meant that customers paid more.

The ACM declares the appeal as unfounded. Samsung can now fight the fine in front of a judge. If the company will do that is unknown at this time. Samsung stated in its appeal letter that it is not true that the company has constantly monitored sales prices.

According to the competition regulator, Samsung decided the sales price of seven retailers from January 2013 to December 2018. "The influencing of the prices in this way is an illegal anti-competitive practice. The behavior of Samsung was to limit the competition", says the ACM.

Upon investigation, the ACM encountered unlawful practices by Samsung with shopkeepers who sold the brand's televisions in their webshop. If the sales price was lower than Samsung wanted, the company sent messages to the sellers that the price had to go up. Employees presented this as advice, but according to the regulator, it was not about open-ended messages. Samsung also got involved when shopkeepers would complain about competitors selling the brand's TVs for less.

The ACM was brought to the attention of the unlawful practices due to complaints by shopkeepers. The regulator had earlier decided not to punish the shopkeepers who were a part of the price influence. Samsung sent the messages strongly as a "spider in a web." "But it does show that retailers need to be watchful, that they can also reject something." The ACM has no clue that suggests Samsung is still influencing prices.