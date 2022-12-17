The Thalys from Amsterdam to Paris will not run until at least 3 p.m. on Saturday, the NS reported. This is due to black ice.

This causes problems, especially in Belgium, which also affects the Dutch part of the journey, according to a spokesperson.

People can still travel to Brussels from the Netherlands by intercity. That train is pulled by a locomotive and is therefore less sensitive to the black ice. From Brussels, it is possible to check whether it is possible to continue the journey to France, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Belgian rail operator Infrabel reported that international train services (Thalys, TGV and Eurostar) between Brussels and France were interrupted by the freezing cold, according to the Belga news agency.

The malfunction is caused by a Thalys and a TGV that are stopping near Ruisbroek due to ice on the overhead lines, according to Infrabel.

At the moment, the Belgian rail operator is busy repairing the fault. Passengers on the stopped trains are being evacuated.