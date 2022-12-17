Employees of De Bijenkorf in Utrecht are on strike on Saturday. According to FNV director Linda Vermeulen, it was an unannounced action. She expects the store not to open at all on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, about 20 employees gathered in front of the Bijenkorf in Utrecht, said the FNV director. It is mainly people who work "behind the scenes", such as security guards and people from the technical service, who are on strike this Saturday.

They normally start "preparing" the store at 7:30 a.m. so that it can open at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. However, that did not happen this morning. As a result, there is a good chance that the store will not open at all, according to Vermeulen.

It is the ninth day of strikes by Bijenkorf staff, demanding higher wages.

This week, the labor union FNV also threatened a strike by Bijenkorf employees on December 23 and 24, just before Christmas.