Schiphol Airport has spent a total of over 16 million euros to snap up the nitrogen rights sold off by different farms. Some of these companies have been completely bought out, while others only sold the rights to emit nitrogen, confirmed an airport spokesperson after reporting by RTL Nieuws.

The three farms that have been fully bought out, including land and buildings, involve an amount of more than 11 million euros. Seven other farms sold off their nitrogen emission rights for about 5 million euros. "The owners of those farms wanted to continue living there. In the other cases, the residents really wanted to leave," said Schiphol's spokesperson.

Schiphol is approaching farmers to claim nitrogen space for themselves and for Lelystad Airport in Flevoland. Both airports require a valid nature permit, for which nitrogen emissions must be reduced. But buying out farmers themselves is subject to scrutiny and criticism. The Cabinet itself is implementing a plan where they will soon have the right to be the first organization to buy out nitrogen rights. So for the time being, Schiphol’s practice has followed existing rules.

According to the spokesperson, the airport had no other option to obtain nitrogen rights than this method. "All options have been exhausted. We have looked at reducing the number of flights, we hoped for a coordinated approach from the government and we have spoken with the industry. But all those options have not yet yielded anything," he said. "In any case, buying up farms was not our preference. We are really reluctant to do it."

It was already announced on Monday that Schiphol had reached an agreement with a number of farmers. A majority of the Tweede Kamer, led by GroenLinks and the animal welfare party PvdD, reacted negatively towards Schiphol. Members of Parliament wanted the Cabinet to prevent more farmers from being bought out.

"We understand the sentiment and also understand that these steps raise eyebrows for some," says the spokesperson. "But it is one or the other. It is not possible to obtain a nature permit without buying out farmers. We had hoped for a coordinated approach from the government. But when that was delayed, we decided to to take our own responsibility."

A total of 20 to 25 million euros in nitrogen rights must be purchased, said the spokesperson. It is still difficult to say when that buyout process will be completed. "The contracts have not yet been signed; that depends on the talks. In principle, it could be completed this month," he stated.