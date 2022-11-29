Emergency services cordoned off part of Schiphol Plaza on Tuesday after a man told security officers that he had dangerous substances on his person, the Koninklijke Marechaussee said on Twitter at around 11:30 a.m. A specialist team is on the way to investigate, the Marechaussee said.

Emergency services received the first report of a suspicious situation at 11:11 a.m. They quickly escalated to a GRIP1, which means that all the emergency services respond together and work under a single commanding officer. According to the Telegraaf, the specialist team underway consists of Defense employees of the CBRN center for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. They’re responding from Vught. “We’re playing it safe, “ Marechaussee spokesperson told the newspaper.

A Schiphol spokesperson told NL Times that “a portion of Schiphol Plaza has been cordoned off” due to a suspicious situation being handled by the Marechaussee. A spokesperson for the Marechaussee told NOS that they’ve cordoned off Schiphol Plaza between the Christmas tree and the Burger King.

The authorities’ response is contained to the Plaza area, so it may impact access to some train tracks as it is part of the train station, the Schiphol spokesperson said. They added that all passenger operations, like checking in for flights and clearing security checkpoints, are expected to continue without disruption.

National railway NS said that fewer trains will operate to and from the airport, at least until the situation involving first responders is resolved.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as a branch of the Dutch Military and is responsible for border security, including at airports.