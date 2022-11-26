The A12 near The Hague in the direction of Utrecht is open again, according to the national Tourist Board ANWB. The road was closed by a blockade of climate action group Extinction Rebellion, who had been blocking the road since noon Saturday to protest against subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. The blockade appears to have been lifted in the meantime. However, the Utrechtsebaan to the city is still closed.

According to Extinction Rebellion, there were several hundred protesters. The police ordered them to leave and go to the Malieveld, a huge area opposite the central station in The Hague, to demonstrate there instead of on the highway.

The live stream of the climate activists showed that the police gave the group a first warning just before 12.30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. One demonstrator was arrested almost immediately after the start of the demonstration and taken away by the police.

The police have arrested dozens of demonstrators, as can be seen on images of the action group's live stream. The deported demonstrators were taken by bus to the police station to be arrested but it is not clear yet how many people were arrested in total, a spokeswoman said.

"We will not let ourselves be sent away to the Malieveld until our wish has been granted. Arrests will be made," the group said on the live stream.

At the moment, the police are still clearing the road and demonstrators who had sat down on the road and glued themselves to it with buses. The police shower the hands of demonstrators with bottles of cola to dissolve the glue. It is still unclear how long the evacuation will take, according to the police.

The municipality of The Hague said on Twitter to facilitate demonstrations as much as possible. "Danger to demonstrators, bystanders or traffic is not allowed. That is why the mayor has banned the blockade of the A12 motorway."

The climate action was right next to the temporary House of Representatives and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. According to Extinction Rebellion, this is the fourth time in a short time that demonstrations have been held at this location.